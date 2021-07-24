GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.37). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 732,014 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00. The company has a market cap of £918.37 million and a PE ratio of -65.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.04.

In related news, insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69). Also, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 24,225 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

