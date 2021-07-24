GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GDI. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GDI stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.91.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

