Geeq (GEEQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $300,179.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $300,179.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00834781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.