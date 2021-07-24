Gems (GEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $209,634.86 and $123.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

