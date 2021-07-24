General Electric’s (GE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,779,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,109,356. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of General Electric are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

