General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.