Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stake Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,270 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Genesis Energy worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.04 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

