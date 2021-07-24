Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.04 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28.

GNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

