Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $5,185,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 133,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

