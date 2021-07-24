Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,746 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Millicom International Cellular worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGO opened at $41.11 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

