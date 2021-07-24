Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,357 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.43 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

