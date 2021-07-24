Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,602 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $523.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

