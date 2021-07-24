Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Sharps Compliance worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.