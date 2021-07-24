Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

