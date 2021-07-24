Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Kirkland’s worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 16,817.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.