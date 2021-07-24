Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,870 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of BlueLinx worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.