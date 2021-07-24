Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,828 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KZR. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.