Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,461 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Peabody Energy worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BTU opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

