Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 50,076 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Professional worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Professional during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Professional by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFHD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

