Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,591 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWFG. TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

