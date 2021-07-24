Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 77,067 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 225,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 229,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 52,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.00 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

