Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,028,065 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,028,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asensus Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

ASXC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $552.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASXC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

