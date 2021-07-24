Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Methanex worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

