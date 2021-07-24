Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

