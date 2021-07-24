Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Sesen Bio worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SESN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

