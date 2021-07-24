Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 440,736 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.33 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

