Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Harvard Bioscience worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

HBIO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

