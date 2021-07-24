Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Cerecor worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 557.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $272.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.