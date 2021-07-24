Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Village Super Market worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.15. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

