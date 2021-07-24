Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

