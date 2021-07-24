Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of KVH Industries worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $41,093.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,795.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $270,968.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

KVH Industries stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.