Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of IntriCon worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

