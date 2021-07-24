Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of TravelCenters of America worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $431.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.80 and a beta of 2.18.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

