Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of eGain worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.46 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

