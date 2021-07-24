Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cronos Group worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

