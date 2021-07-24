Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Smith Micro Software worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.82 million, a PE ratio of -189.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

