Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $535,914,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $124,491,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $115,974,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,815,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $23,257,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $54.79 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

