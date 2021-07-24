Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,917 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

