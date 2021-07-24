Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,401 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Root worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $20,469,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROOT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.