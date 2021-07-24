Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,466 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Duluth worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

