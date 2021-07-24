Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,782 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC opened at $3.10 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.