Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Resonant worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resonant by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.82 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

