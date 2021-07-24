Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

