Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of UroGen Pharma worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 228,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URGN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

