Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of LCNB worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.45 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

