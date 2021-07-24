Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,352 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $409,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $18.73 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

