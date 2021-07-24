Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,566 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

