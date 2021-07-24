Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 6.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,173. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

