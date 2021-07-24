GINcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 89.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. GINcoin has a market cap of $24,672.49 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 89% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013318 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023561 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

