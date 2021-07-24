GINcoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 89.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $24,653.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 88.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013497 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024522 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

